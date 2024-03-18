Call for Ukrainians to post images online to see how war has shaped their lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Call for Ukrainians to post images online to see how war has shaped their lives

By Press Association
A Ukrainian soldier in front of bomb damaged buildings Irpin Kyiv Ukriaine. (Naill Carson/PA)
A Ukrainian soldier in front of bomb damaged buildings Irpin Kyiv Ukriaine. (Naill Carson/PA)

Academics are asking Ukrainian citizens to post photos and videos of how the war has affected their everyday lives.

The initiative is a project that aims to record conflict heritage and testimonies of people impacted by the conflict.

The researchers, based in both Scotland and Ukraine, are due to launch the crowdsourcing project, around two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The photos and videos uploaded by Ukrainians will be gathered through monitoring social media platforms, such as X/Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The ongoing war is estimated to have affected millions of Ukrainian people.

The new project, titled The War Spoke To Us Noisily With Explosions And Quietly With Things. is a partnership between the Archaeology Department, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (NaUKMA) and The Scottish Centre for War Studies and Conflict Archaeology, University of Glasgow.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A woman walks past a destroyed Russian tank displayed St Michael’s Square, Kyiv Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

The project calls upon Ukrainian citizens to help crowdsource images of the effects of war to give a better understanding of how the population is responding to the conflict in real time.

It follows a pilot study where students and researchers in NaUKMA gathered pictures and video of how the war impacted ordinary people.

The pilot study showed examples such as memorial gardens, and another of a woman dumping rubbish into the open hull of a burnt out Russian armoured vehicle – a makeshift skip.

Local artists also created artworks from shell casings and jewellery from melting down spent bullets.

Dr Oleh Bilynskyi, associate professor, head of archaeological department at NaUKMA, who is co-lead of the project in Ukraine said that in war, the “concept of identity presents itself to us from a new, previously unknown side”.

He said: “All of this is reflected, including in things and spaces that surround people. They change their functions and integrate from one sphere of life to another.

“Shells from artillery projectiles become ashtrays, flower beds cover trenches, satellite internet terminals become elements of military vehicles, and explosives are attached to wedding drones.

“Archaeology has developed a rich toolkit for researching things and spaces where people live, and in such a situation, the use of its methods allows us to complement our understanding of how humanity experiences war.

“This shows the specific aspects of Ukrainian identity, how our society copes with such challenges.

“Recording these features allows us not only to study but also to preserve Ukrainian identity and culture.”

Diana Nahirna, a psychologist working with people affected by the war, who is co-lead of the project in Ukraine, said: “Recording the material culture of an ongoing war and seeking to uncover the human experience behind it is a great challenge in terms of methodology, security, and interpretation.

“It can also have an emotional toll, since we are working with struggle, loss, trauma, dangers, and uncertainties.

“My role is to support the participants, academics and students who are processing the often painful stories behind those objects of war, fostering resilience and helping make sense of the new reality.

“Growing beyond adversity starts with telling your story. Our hope is to understand and amplify their voices, to preserve the memory of the war, to help find meaning and heal.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A woman walks past bomb damaged buildings in Borodyanka, Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

Tony Pollard, a professor of conflict history and archaeology, who is co-lead on the project in Glasgow, said: “It is hoped that this sort of information will help us to understand the impact of war on a population, and once the war is over even playing a part in the recovery and repair of both people and things.

“I have just returned from Vietnam where I have been looking at how that previously war-torn country has used the legacies of war in these processes.

“My only regret in relation to the project, beyond the suffering and upheaval caused by the war in the first place, is that we cannot be in Ukraine offering direct support and assisting with the data collection, but this is their project and we are here to help in any way we can.”