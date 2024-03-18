Family in tribute for 65-year-old man murdered in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Family in tribute for 65-year-old man murdered in Edinburgh

By Press Association
Police launched a murder investigation after Nashir Ahmed died in hospital (Alamy/PA)
Police launched a murder investigation after Nashir Ahmed died in hospital (Alamy/PA)

The family of a 65-year-old man murdered in Edinburgh have paid tribute to the “loving husband and father”.

A police investigation into the death of Nashir Ahmed is continuing following a “completely random and unprovoked” assault on Sunday March 10.

Mr Ahmed and a friend, a 48-year-old man, were standing at a bus stop on the city’s Ferry Road, near the junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street, at around 8.30pm when another man approached and attacked them.

Both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but Mr Ahmed died on Friday March 15, with police then launching a murder investigation.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, Mr Ahmed’s family said: “Nashir was a loving husband and father.

Nashir Ahmed died in hospital after being attacked in Edinburgh (Police Scotland/PA)

“He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed.

“He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and kindness.”

His friend was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.

The attacker is described as black, around 30, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “A family has been left feeling bereft as they come to terms with losing someone so integral to their lives.

“The circumstances are heart-breaking and I can’t possibly imagine the pain they are feeling during these difficult times.

“We continue to follow up several lines of inquiry and I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who has information about this crime or the person responsible to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could be crucial in our ongoing investigation, so please do pass it on.”

Those with information are told to contact 101 quoting reference 2805 of March 10 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.