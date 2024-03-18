Family in tribute for 65-year-old man murdered in Edinburgh

The family of a 65-year-old man murdered in Edinburgh have paid tribute to the “loving husband and father”.

A police investigation into the death of Nashir Ahmed is continuing following a “completely random and unprovoked” assault on Sunday March 10.

Mr Ahmed and a friend, a 48-year-old man, were standing at a bus stop on the city’s Ferry Road, near the junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street, at around 8.30pm when another man approached and attacked them.

Both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but Mr Ahmed died on Friday March 15, with police then launching a murder investigation.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, Mr Ahmed’s family said: “Nashir was a loving husband and father.

Nashir Ahmed died in hospital after being attacked in Edinburgh (Police Scotland/PA)

“He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed.

“He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and kindness.”

His friend was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.

The attacker is described as black, around 30, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “A family has been left feeling bereft as they come to terms with losing someone so integral to their lives.

“The circumstances are heart-breaking and I can’t possibly imagine the pain they are feeling during these difficult times.

“We continue to follow up several lines of inquiry and I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who has information about this crime or the person responsible to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could be crucial in our ongoing investigation, so please do pass it on.”

Those with information are told to contact 101 quoting reference 2805 of March 10 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.