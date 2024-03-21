Brian Cox named patron of Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brian Cox named patron of Edinburgh Festival Fringe

By Press Association
Brian Cox is the newest patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Aaron Chown/PA)
Brian Cox is the newest patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Aaron Chown/PA)

Actor Brian Cox has said he is “delighted” to be the newest patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Succession star will take on the role alongside previously announced alumni patron Eddie Izzard and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is honorary president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Known for roles including the first incarnation of Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter (1986) and CIA chief Ward Abbott in the Bourne franchise, Cox has a strong history as a supporter of the arts.

He is a patron of the Scottish Youth Theatre in Glasgow, The Old Rep in Birmingham, the British American Drama Academy in London and The Space in his native Dundee, and in 1965 he was among the founding members of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company in Edinburgh.

Cox said: “The culture of the performing arts in Scotland is embedded firmly in my DNA, and it’s impossible to talk about Scotland’s performing arts culture without talking about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Brian Cox
Brian Cox starred in hit series Succession (PA)

“I’m delighted to come aboard as an ambassador for this incredible event, and to champion its well-earned reputation as a springboard and a proving ground for generations of performing artists past, present and future.”

Cox is also an honorary patron of the campaign to modernise the historic King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place from August 2 to 26 this year.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “To say we’re pleased to have Brian on board is an understatement.

“He’s done so much to promote homegrown artistic talent, not just through his incredible CV of acting work but also through his patronage and support of organisations the length and breadth of this country.

“He’s set an iconic example with his own artistic journey, and an inspiration to both the established and emerging artists who bring their magic to the Edinburgh Fringe every single year.

“We’re thrilled to have him as a champion, and welcome his support in the months and years ahead.”