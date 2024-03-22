Pedestrian, 61, dies in hospital four days after car crash

A 61-year-old man has died in hospital four days after being hit by a car.

The pedestrian was in collision with a white Ford Puma in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on March 17 and died on Thursday.

The collision occurred on the A721 Bellshill Road at the junction with Logans Road.

The 24-year-old woman driving the Ford stopped at the scene, and her vehicle was then hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

The pedestrian was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but he could not be saved.

Police said a woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor from the Motherwell Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We’re also keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 3420 of March 17.”