Men aged 28 and 26 to appear in court after man, 30, found seriously injured

Two men have been charged by police after a man was attacked and left in a “serious” condition in a coastal town.

At around 11.55pm on Thursday, police responded to an incident in Dundonnie Street, Boddam, Aberdeenshire, where a 30-year-old man was found badly injured.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Two men, aged 28 and 26, have been arrested, charged and are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 28 and 26 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in the Dundonnie Street area of Boddam in which a 30-year-old man had been injured.

“The incident was reported to police around 11.55pm on Thursday, 21 March.

“The men are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, 25 March 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Detective sergeant Richard Cooper, leading the investigation, previously said the 30-year-old man was “attacked” and that his injuries were “serious but non-life threatening”.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland by phoning 101, quoting reference 4080 of March 21.