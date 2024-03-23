Police investigation launched after woman, 70, sexually assaulted near park

Police say it is “imperative” they trace a man who sexually assaulted a 70-year-old woman as she was walking near a park in East Dunbartonshire.

Officers have launched an investigation after a man – said to be aged in his 20s – attacked the woman close to Colquhoun Park, near Station Road in Bearsden.

During the incident, which took place at about 5.15pm on Friday March 22, the man knocked his victim to the ground before sexually assaulting her.

Detective Inspector Neil Guy said: “It’s imperative we trace this man and I am asking members of the public to think back and consider if they noticed him.

“This area is extremely busy and is well used by the community with dog walkers, runners and people walking to the train station.

“We have already been contacted by several people but I am appealing to anyone who was in the area to get in touch with us.”

He urged people with recording equipment, such as CCTV or doorbell cameras, to check any footage to see if “it could have images which could assist our investigation”.

Mr Guy said: “Please pass on any information you may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, let us judge its importance. Your information could prove vital.”

Chief Inspector Brian Fraser said extra officers were now patrolling the area to reassure people.

He said: “I’m aware this will be of great concern to residents and I want to assure everyone that we are doing all we can to locate the man responsible.

“I have ensured additional officers are on patrol in the area for reassurance and if anyone has any concerns, please approach these officers.”

Police described the attacker as being white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins and of a stocky build. He had a dishevelled appearance with receding brown hair and an unkempt beard.

The man was said to have been wearing dark clothing and black trainers, and spoke with a local accent.