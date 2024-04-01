Organisers hoping this year’s Big Lunch can be Scotland’s largest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Organisers hoping this year’s Big Lunch can be Scotland’s largest

By Press Association
People attending a coronation Big Lunch picnic in Ballater, Aberdeenshire (Michal Wachucik/Eden Project/PA)
Communities across Scotland are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s Big Lunch, with organisers aiming to make it the biggest to date.

Streets, schools, groups and communities who choose to be part of the national celebration on June 1 and 2 this year could win a shopping voucher.

Residents in Scotland can register their event at TheBigLunch.com, where they can download free resources to help plan their event and learn some tips on making it green.

Those who sign up and put their event on the organiser’s interactive map could win one of 100 £20 food vouchers up for grabs across Scotland.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland regional manager at Eden Project Communities, the charity behind The Big Lunch, said: “Community spirit is at the heart of this event and we want to encourage everyone in Scotland to join in.

“Even if you’re a group of neighbours who enjoy a wee chat together or you’re part of a school community, club or a local group, sign up and register your event.

“The Big Lunch is about food, friendship and fun. It can be the first step to making a difference.

An aerial view of the Big Lunch coronation event in Ballater, Aberdeenshire (Michal Wachucik/Eden Project/PA)

“People are the key ingredient and we all have something to share. It creates friendships, increases belonging and can help new neighbours feel welcome.

“It’s also a chance to celebrate the people who volunteer their time throughout the year to have a positive impact where they live.”

The Big Lunch is an idea from Eden Project made possible by The National Lottery and last year more than 500 events were held across Scotland with organisers hoping to top that in 2024.

Winners of the food vouchers will be picked at random, with the competition closing on Friday May 10.