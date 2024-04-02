Mobility scooter rider, 88, dies after crash with car

A man riding a mobility scooter has died after a crash with a car.

The 88-year-old man was on the scooter in Paisley, Renfrewshire, when the crash with the red Vauxhall Astra happened at about 8pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said he was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

The force said no one else was injured in the crash on Gauze Street at the junction with Silk Street.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Paisley. The incident happened around 8pm on Monday, 1 April, 2024 on Gauze Street at the junction with Silk Street, Paisley. https://t.co/WWHqkI12ve pic.twitter.com/5Zsod0QoZT — Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde (@PSOSRenfInver) April 2, 2024

The road was closed for about seven hours for a collision investigation.

Sergeant Robert Mackie, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3252 of April 1.