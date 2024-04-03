Car crash victim will be remembered for his big smile – family

The family of a man who died after the car he was driving hit a wall has said he will be “remembered for his big smile”.

Dylan Clack, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Edinburgh on Saturday night.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the silver Volkswagen Tiguan was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is in a serious but stable condition.

His family said in a statement released through Police Scotland: “Dylan, known as Dizzy, was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

“He will be sadly missed by all of us. Dylan will be remembered for his big smile.”

Police were called to the crash site at Corstorphine Road at the junction with Balgreen Road at about 10.50pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for eight hours to allow for a crash investigation.

Sergeant Louise Birrell, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances continue and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 4595 of Saturday March 30.”