First memorial tree to NHS medics who died by suicide planted in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

First memorial tree to NHS medics who died by suicide planted in Scotland

By Press Association
A rowan tree in memory of health workers who took their own lives will be planted at Gartnavel Royal Hospital (Danny Lawson/PA)
A rowan tree in memory of health workers who took their own lives will be planted at Gartnavel Royal Hospital (Danny Lawson/PA)

A memorial tree will be planted at a Scottish hospital for the first time to commemorate NHS medics who took their own lives.

Statistics show that in the UK, one doctor takes their own life every three weeks and one nurse takes their own life every week.

The tragic trend was attributed in part to workplace pressures.

After the death of cardiologist Jagdip Sidhu in 2018, a charity, Doctors in Distress, was set up by his brother to help address the issue.

The charity launched the National Memorial Tree Campaign, to remember medics who took their own lives.

A rowan tree will be planted at Gartnavel General Hospital in Glasgow on Thursday, which will be the first memorial tree to health workers in Scotland.

Ebola epidemic
Gartnavel Hospital campus, Glasgow, which will be the site of the first memorial tree to health workers (Danny Lawson/PA Wire).

The rowan tree is a native Scottish species that symbolises life and protection.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde non-executive director, Michelle Wailes, said: “Having this tree right outside the main hospital on Gartnavel campus will hopefully give staff a place where, even for a short time, they can pause for reflection.

“NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde treats its duty of care to all staff as a fundamental cornerstone of how we act as an organisation and we have a number of support mechanisms in place staff can access if they need support.”

Chief executive of Doctors in Distress, Ann Paul, said: “We would like every hospital in the country to support our National Memorial Tree Campaign and plant a memorial tree, which will highlight their commitment to protecting the mental health and wellbeing of their staff.

“Together we can help to break down the stigma around mental health and help to prevent further suicides.”

Amandip Sidhu, founder of Doctors in Distress said: “My cardiologist brother died by suicide in 2018 therefore this is a very emotive topic for me. It is really important for me to know that there are NHS hospitals which understand the pressure their workforce has faced and continues to have to deal with, and who are prepared to talk about the issue of suicide in the workforce.

“Doctors in Distress was founded specifically to eliminate the stigma surrounding suicide and to provide the support our colleagues need in order to continue doing the amazing work they do.”