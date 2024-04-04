Pensioner killed in mobility scooter crash named by police

A man riding a mobility scooter who died after crash with two cars has been named.

George Johnston, 88, was on the scooter in Paisley, Renfrewshire, when the crash with a red Vauxhall Astra and red Volkswagen Golf happened at about 8pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

The force said no-one else was injured in the crash on Gauze Street, at the junction with Silk Street.

The road was closed for about seven hours for a collision investigation.

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts remain with George’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3252 of April 1.