Two more people charged in murder investigation

Two further people have been charged as part of a murder investigation into the death of a man on Easter Sunday.

Steven Hutton, 43, from Dundee, was found seriously injured after police were called to a property on Charleston Road in the city at 11.05pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the city’s Ninewells Hospital where he died the following day.

Police Scotland said on Thursday a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with his death and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in due course.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with the death, with a 39-year-old man charged on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Following a post-mortem examination, his death is being treated as murder and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4387 of March 30.