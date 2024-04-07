Investigation launched into large ‘wilful’ gorse fire

An investigation has been launched following a “wilful” gorse fire which damaged a large area of ground.

Police Scotland has said it is hoping to identify three male youths seen at the Strathlene area between Buckie and Findochty on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 8.45pm, with the blaze extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

There were no injuries, but police said a large area of land was damaged.

Police are looking to identify a teenage boy around the age of 15, who is described as having long curly red hair, of slim build and wearing a blue jacket.

The second is believed to be older than the first and is described as tall, wearing a jacket with a blue tick.

The third boy is believed to be smaller than the other two and was carrying a man-bag, police said.

Police Constable Christopher MacKinnon said: We are carrying out inquiries and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“Fortunately no-one was injured, however a large area of ground has been damaged.

“As part of our investigation we are trying to identify three male youths seen in the area around this time.

“The first is described as around 15-years-old, long curly red hair, slim build, wearing a blue jacket. The second was older than the first, tall, wearing a jacket with a blue tick. The third was smaller than the others and carrying a man-bag.

“We are also asking anyone in the area with private CCTV to check it and get in touch if there is anything that could assist with our inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3444 of Saturday, April 6, 2024, or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.