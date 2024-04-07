Police probe hate-related crimes at Old Firm match

A number of alleged hate-related crimes during the Rangers v Celtic match in Glasgow are being investigated, Police Scotland said.

The Old Firm game on Sunday afternoon resulted in a 3-3 draw.

Police said no arrests were made at Ibrox Stadium, but a small number of reports relating to hate crimes are being assessed.

They were also informed of an object being thrown, striking a man, but he did not require medical attention.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of an object being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday 7 April 2024.

“One man was struck but did not require treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”