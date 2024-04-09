Firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a recycling centre.

Six fire engines and a height appliance went to the scene in Byrehill Place, Kilwinning when the alarm was raised at 10.05pm on Monday.

Police advised residents in the North Ayrshire town to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were still four fire engines and a height appliance at the scene at 6.30am on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any casualties.