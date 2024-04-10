Fatal accident inquiry into death of Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fatal accident inquiry into death of Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin lodged

By Press Association
Serial killer Peter Tobin, who died in 2022 (Strathclyde Police/PA)
Serial killer Peter Tobin, who died in 2022 (Strathclyde Police/PA)

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a Scottish serial killer has been lodged by the Crown Office.

Peter Tobin, who was serving a full life order sentence, died on October 8 2022 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI).

He had been an inmate at HMP Edinburgh when he was taken to hospital on September 9 2022 following a fall in his cell the previous night.

Tobin was serving the sentence for the murders of Angelika Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18.

The killer, who died aged 76, has long been suspected by police of murdering several other women as he lived under more than 40 aliases and had over 150 cars in his life.

His ashes were scattered at sea.

Peter Tobin death
The victims of serial killer Peter Tobin (left to right) Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol (PA)

Now, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a first notice to begin the court process for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI).

He had been receiving palliative care before his death as his health worsened.

He was monitored by GeoAmey officers at all times while in ERI.

The FAI, mandatory by law, will look into the cause of death, the circumstances in which it occurred, and will establish whether any reasonable precautions could have been taken to prevent the death.

It aims to minimise the risk of deaths in the future.

FAIs are used to establish facts as opposed to attributing blame to an individual or group.

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: ”The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Peter Tobin occurred while in legal custody and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”