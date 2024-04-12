Police call for information after man, 25, dies in Shetland road crash

A man has died following a crash in Shetland in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A970 near Sandwick on Mainland Shetland at about 1am on Friday.

Police said that the 25-year-old man driving the vehicle involved, a Toyota Hi Lux pick-up, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers appealed for information about the crash.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon, from Road Policing, said: “Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We would appeal for any motorists who were on the A970 around the time of the collision, particularly with dashcam footage, to please get in touch with any information which could be of significance to our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0155 of Friday April 12.”

The A970 was closed south of the Hoswick Junction following the incident.