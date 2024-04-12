Fire crews remain at scene of recycling centre blaze

Fire crews on Friday afternoon remained at the scene of a blaze at a recycling centre.

The fire at Byrehill Place, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, started at 10.05pm on Monday with about 40 firefighters mobilised.

About six fire engines were sent to the centre and police advised neighbours to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned of a possible increase in smoke from the site through “increased activity” in an attempt to fully extinguish the blaze and warned residents not to be alarmed.

Work began on Thursday to “dampen down” the scene and, on Friday afternoon, one fire engine remained at the site.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We have one appliance in attendance. It is just dampening down and monitoring the temperatures.”