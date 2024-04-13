Man killed in Shetland crash named

A 25-year-old man killed in a crash in Shetland has been named by police.

Fraser Smith, of Boddam, Aberdeenshire, was travelling on the A970 at around 1am on Friday when the crash, which involved a Toyota Hilux, occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers closed the road for around 15 hours while investigations took place and are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson said: “Our thoughts are with Fraser’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and I ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0155 of April 12.