Man arrested following alleged hit and run crash By Press Association April 15 2024, 11:00 am

Police have arrested a man in connection with the crash on the Muirhouse Parkway (Peter Byrne/PA) A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit and run crash which left a woman in hospital. The 63-year-old pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment following the incident on the city's Muirhouse Parkway at around 4.10pm on Sunday. Police Scotland said: "The car left the scene before officers arrived. "A 61-year-old man was later traced and arrested. Inquiries are ongoing."