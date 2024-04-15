Man arrested following alleged hit and run crash

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit and run crash which left a woman in hospital.

The 63-year-old pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment following the incident on the city’s Muirhouse Parkway at around 4.10pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said: “The car left the scene before officers arrived.

“A 61-year-old man was later traced and arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.”