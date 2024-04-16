V&A Dundee to host exhibition charting history and evolution of the kimono

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
V&A Dundee to host exhibition charting history and evolution of the kimono

By Press Association
Model Sally Pritchett at the Japanese Garden in Cowden wearing an antique kimono ahead of the opening of the exhibition (Jane Barlow/PA)
A global exhibition celebrating the history, evolution and influence of an iconic Japanese garment is set to open at the V&A Dundee next month.

Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk, a major exhibition focusing on the kimono as a dynamic and ever-evolving icon of fashion, opens on Saturday May 4.

The exhibition will trace the influence of the kimono from 17th century Japan to present-day couture and global street fashion.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see rare 17th and 18th century kimonos alongside modern designs from the likes of Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, and Alexander McQueen.

A blue kimono with white designs
One of the kimonos on show at the exhibition (V&A/PA)

The kimono’s recent reinvention on the streets of Japan will also be explored through work by a new wave of contemporary designers and stylists.

Anna Jackson, exhibition curator, said: “From the sophisticated culture of 17th century Kyoto to the creativity of the contemporary catwalk, the kimono is unique in its aesthetic importance and cultural impact giving it a fascinating place within the story of fashion.”

The exhibition will challenge the idea that the kimono is simple and timeless by examining it as a dynamic item of fashionable dress that has been restyled throughout history.

Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk, V&A Dundee
Sally Pritchett models an antique kimono at the Japanese Garden in Cowden, Dollar (Jane Barlow/PA)

It includes exploring how it has influenced modern fashion and popular culture, from evening wear and festival fashion to rock stars and Star Wars.

Altogether the exhibition features some 300 items from the V&A’s own collections and collections elsewhere in the world, including garments, accessories, paintings, photographs and film clips.

The V&A Dundee will be the last stop of the Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk international tour and so this exhibition represents the final opportunity visitors have to see the works together.