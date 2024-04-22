Scotland at risk of water shortages unless action is taken – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland at risk of water shortages unless action is taken – study

By Press Association
Scientists have warned of future water shortages in Scotland if no action is taken (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scotland faces water shortages unless immediate action is taken to make the country more resilient to drought, experts have warned.

A recent study by the University of Dundee found that longer dry spells resulting from a changing climate, coupled with a rising demand for water, have left the country vulnerable to water shortages.

The report, published by the Centre of Expertise for Water (CREW), has called for changes in the way people use and manage water, in order to protect supplies in the future.

Dr Sarah Halliday, who led the research, said: “There is a widespread misconception that water resources are always abundant across Scotland because it’s ‘always raining’, and this has led to this precious resource being largely undervalued.

“However, we are experiencing more extremes in our weather, and while this can result in very intense rainfall events, it can also lead to much longer periods of lower rainfall.

“Added to this we are also seeing the demand for water increase which, combined with periods of reduced available water, is increasing our national vulnerability to water scarcity.”

The study found shortages are already having an impact on everyday life, and warned that things could get worse if no action is taken.

In recent years, water supply issues have seen whisky distilleries halt production for periods over the summer, and farmers prevented from using water to irrigate crops.

Some local authorities, such as Aberdeenshire, have also had to deliver bottled water to homes where their private water supply has run dry.

Dr Halliday said: “With these impacts set to become more severe and widespread as climate change continues and water demand varies, it is critical we take proactive action now.”

Ministers have welcomed the report, with Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan saying: “I welcome this study, which adds to the growing body of evidence reflecting that Scotland is increasingly affected by water scarcity, and would like to thank the research team at the University of Dundee and the Centre of Expertise for Water for their work.

“The Scottish Government is working at pace to ensure we adapt to, and mitigate the impacts of, climate change.

Net Zero Secretary Mairie McAllan
Net Zero Secretary Mairie McAllan has welcome the report (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“For example, our recent consultation on water, wastewater and drainage included proposals for a national strategic water resource management plan and we are also increasing our support for those communities who depend on private water supplies and who can be particularly affected in times of water scarcity.

“However, this isn’t only an issue for government and the water industry but for the whole of society.

“This study rightly highlights the importance of behavioural change and we all have a part to play in protecting this precious resource from the effects of climate change by using water more responsibly.”

The report made a number of recommendations on how the issue should be addressed, focusing on how water supplies in Scotland are used, managed and governed.