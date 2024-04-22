Man, 30, charged after fatal car crash

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in the Scottish Borders.

Yvonne Nichol, 64, died following a three-vehicle crash on the A7 near the Ashkirk junction on Tuesday August 15 2023.

She was driving a Vauxhall Astra involved in the crash and was taken to Borders General Hospital but later died.

A male passenger, 65, in the same car suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A 71-year old woman driving a Nissan was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with critical injuries.

Police Scotland said the 30-year-old man now charged had previously been arrested in connection with the crash and was released pending further inquiries.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and he will appear in court at a later date.