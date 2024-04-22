Man, 30, charged after fatal car crash By Press Association April 22 2024, 5:09 pm April 22 2024, 5:09 pm Share Man, 30, charged after fatal car crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6442028/man-30-charged-after-fatal-car-crash/ Copy Link Police Scotland said a man has been charged in connection with the crash (Andrew Milligan/PA) A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in the Scottish Borders. Yvonne Nichol, 64, died following a three-vehicle crash on the A7 near the Ashkirk junction on Tuesday August 15 2023. She was driving a Vauxhall Astra involved in the crash and was taken to Borders General Hospital but later died. A male passenger, 65, in the same car suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. A 71-year old woman driving a Nissan was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with critical injuries. Police Scotland said the 30-year-old man now charged had previously been arrested in connection with the crash and was released pending further inquiries. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and he will appear in court at a later date.