Two airlifted to hospital after aircraft crash

Two people were airlifted to hospital after a small aircraft crashed near a South Ayrshire village.

Just after 4pm on Tuesday, emergency services were called to Ladykirk House, Monkton, where a small aircraft had crashed.

It is less than two miles from Prestwick International Airport.

HM Coastguard said it airlifted them to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two pumps and two specialist appliances to the scene, before leaving at 7.08pm.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “The Coastguard helicopter was requested to attend a site close to Prestwick Airport earlier today following an incident and airlifted two people to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.”

An SFRS spokesman added: “We were alerted at 4.05pm to reports of a small aircraft crash.

“We are no longer in attendance. The last appliance remained on scene until 19.08pm”.

Police Scotland were contacted for comment.