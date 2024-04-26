Written warning for venue after drug-related deaths of three teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Written warning for venue after drug-related deaths of three teenagers

By Press Association
A handful of ecstasy tablets, which are often consumed at nightclubs and concerts (Paul Faith/PA)
A popular venue and nightclub has been issued with a warning from a licensing board after the drug-related deaths of three young people after attending the premises.

Scott Allison and Marcus Dick, both aged 18, became unwell and died in August last year after attending an event at SWG3 in the West End of Glasgow.

An 18-year-old woman later died on January 2 after being under the influence of drugs at the venue.

On Friday, the venue was issued with a written warning from Glasgow City Council’s licensing board after Police Scotland filed a complaint regarding the three deaths.

Marcus Dick
Marcus Dick, 18, who along with Scott Allison, also 18, became unwell after attending an event at the SWG3 venue in Glasgow and later died (Police Scotland/PA)

The council says the warning is not intended to be punitive in nature, but rather to ensure the issue is addressed to prevent similar from happening in future.

SWG3 bosses were told they must always contact the police if someone is taken to hospital in an ambulance from the premises.

They were also told they must continue to take a zero-tolerance stance on drugs in conjunction with the premises’ harm reduction approach.

Additionally, staff must log and store all confiscated drugs to the satisfaction of Police Scotland going forward.

Scott Allison
Scott Allison (Police Scotland/PA)

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council’s licensing board said: “In circumstances where three young people tragically lost their lives, there were clear grounds for these premises to be subject to a premises review hearing.

“Following consideration of all the information presented at the hearing, the board considered it appropriate to issue the licence holder with a written warning.

“In line with licensing law, the purpose of a review hearing is to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent future incidents, rather than take punitive action.

“From the submissions made by the licence holder, steps have already been taken to address the issues raised by this review and the licence holder has been warned they must now fulfil these commitments”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We are aware of the outcome of the City of Glasgow Licensing Board hearing and will continue to work with our partners”.

SWG3 was contacted for comment.