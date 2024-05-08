Man charged in connection with death of 27-year-old found fatally injured By Press Association May 8 2024, 7:51 pm May 8 2024, 7:51 pm Share Man charged in connection with death of 27-year-old found fatally injured Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6463155/man-charged-in-connection-with-death-of-27-year-old-found-fatally-injured/ Copy Link Jack Trainner died in April (Police Scotland/PA) A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of another man found fatally injured. Jack Trainner, 27, was found with serious injuries in Brookfield Road, Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, on April 27. Police were called at about 9.05pm but Mr Trainner was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. The man was arrested on Wednesday and will appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.