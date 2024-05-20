Police issue appeal over boy, 15, missing for a week

Police are appealing for information that could help them trace a 15-year-old boy who went missing from West Lothian last Monday.

Brandon Hodgson, who is described as about 5ft 8ins, slim and with short brown curly hair, went missing in the Howden area of Livingston at about 9pm on Monday May 13.

Chief Inspector Jocelyn Thomas said: “It has now been a week since Brandon was last seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. This is a very distressing time for his family.

“He is known to frequent the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh.

“We have been liaising with public transport companies and reviewing CCTV to gather further information.”

Police Scotland have asked anyone who has seen Brandon to contact them on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident number 4205 of May 13.