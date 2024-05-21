More than half of Scots have no religion, 2022 census finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than half of Scots have no religion, 2022 census finds

By Press Association
The census was carried out in 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
More than half of people who responded to Scotland’s 2022 census said they have no religion for the first time in the survey’s history, data shows.

In Scotland’s 2022 census, 51.1% of people responded “no religion” – up from 36.7% in 2011, data released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed.

Stating No religion was the most common response in almost every council area in Scotland, though in the Western Isles Church of Scotland remained the most common response and in Inverclyde it was Roman Catholic.

Across Scotland as a whole, 20.4% responded Church of Scotland, down from 32.4% in 2011 while the next largest religious groups were Roman Catholic (13.3%), Other Christian (5.1%) and Muslim (2.2%).

Smaller groups included Hindu (0.55%), Pagan (0.35%), Buddhist (0.28%), Sikh (0.2%) and Jewish (0.11%).

Data also showed that the percentage of people in Scotland with a minority ethnic background increased from 8.2% in the 2011 census to 12.9% in 2022, a larger increase than over the previous decade.

Jon Wroth-Smith, NRS director of Census Statistics, said: “These statistics give a fascinating insight into religion, ethnicity, national identity and language use across Scotland and how they have changed over the years.

“It is exciting to publish the first of topic releases and this, along with our other census data to come, will help local and central government, businesses and charities to plan services in the years ahead.”

Census data on topics including ethnic group, national identity, language and migration was published on Tuesday with six further reports on different topics to be released over the coming months.

The 2022 data showed that the percentage of people who said Scottish was their only national identity had increased since the previous 2011 census (from 62.4% to 65.5%).

The percentage who said their only national identity was British also increased (from 8.4% to 13.9%) while the proportion who said they felt both Scottish and British decreased (from 18.3% to 8.2%).

The survey also found that 2.5% of people aged three and over had some skills in Gaelic in 2022, an increase of 43,100 people since 2011 when 1.7% had some skills in Gaelic.

In the Western Isles the majority of people had some Gaelic skills (57.2%) – a far greater level than the next highest council areas, Highland (8.1%) and Argyll and Bute (6.2%).

The percentage of people with some skills in Scots also increased, to 46.2% in 2022 from 37.7% in 2011, and was higher in the north east of Scotland.

Meanwhile, 2.2% of people aged three and over can use British Sign Language (BSL). This was a new question for the 2022 census.

The census also looked at the impact of migration on the population.

Data showed that the percentage of people in Scotland born outside the UK increased from 7% to 10.2% between 2011 and 2022.

The census found that Scotland’s population is aging, but has grown by 144,400 (2.7%) since 2011, with the increase driven by migration.

Between 2011 and 2022 the number of people living in Scotland who were born in Scotland decreased by 90,400.

However, this decrease was offset by increases in the number who were born in the rest of the UK (up 49,200) and born overseas (up 185,600).

The report said that the increase in Scotland’s population was driven by an increase in people born outside of Scotland.

It noted that while Scotland’s population is aging, “migration from the rest of the UK and overseas means we have more people in younger age groups than we otherwise would”.

Mr Wroth-Smith said: “Without migration, Scotland’s population would have decreased, and we would have fewer people in younger age groups.”

There has been a census in Scotland every 10 years since 1801, except 1941, and the 2021 census in Scotland was moved to 2022 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.