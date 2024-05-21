Two men held over fatal stabbing of Brian Gough in Glasgow

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was fatally stabbed.

Brian Gough, 27, was found injured in Saracen Street, Possil, Glasgow, at around 5pm on Saturday.

Mr Gough, of Springburn, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that two men, aged 26 and 36, have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.