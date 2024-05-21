Two men held over fatal stabbing of Brian Gough in Glasgow By Press Association May 21 2024, 10:21 pm May 21 2024, 10:21 pm Share Two men held over fatal stabbing of Brian Gough in Glasgow Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6477426/two-men-held-over-fatal-stabbing-of-brian-gough-in-glasgow/ Copy Link Brian Gough from Springburn, Glasgow died following an attack in Saracen Street, Possil on Saturday (Police Scotland/PA) Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was fatally stabbed. Brian Gough, 27, was found injured in Saracen Street, Possil, Glasgow, at around 5pm on Saturday. Mr Gough, of Springburn, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died. Police Scotland said on Tuesday that two men, aged 26 and 36, have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.