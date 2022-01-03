What the papers say – January 3

An error occurred. Please try again.

The papers on Monday are led by new restrictions being brought in for schools as the Omicron crisis continues to escalate.

The Guardian reports schools have been advised to merge classes and use support staff as fill-in teachers in order to cope with an Omicron-fuelled staffing crisis.

Guardian front page, Monday 3 January 2022: Merge classes to cope with Covid staffing crisis, headteachers told pic.twitter.com/85wd45dGH7 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 2, 2022

The Daily Telegraph leads with the backlash to the decision to reintroduce face coverings in classrooms for students in year 7 and above.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Backlash at masks in schools as cases ease'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/gM0yOeTvQZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 2, 2022

The Times, Daily Express and i say the Government is confident there is no immediate need to bring in further restrictions.

TIMES: Ministers confident new curbs not needed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yrYFISbSEp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 2, 2022

EXPRESS: Boris holding his nerve as NHS feels strain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fDDhV0kFcr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 2, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports the NHS is facing a “staffing meltdown” as Omicron cases continue to rise.

Pressure is piling on the Prime Minister over soaring energy bills, according to the Daily Mail.

MAIL: Pressure piles on PM over energy bill crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G6Qx8pOkIZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 2, 2022

The Independent reports on the location disparity in vulnerable children’s access to mental health services.

And the Daily Star says the UK is in store for a “polar plunge” after the record-breaking mild New Year weather.