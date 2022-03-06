What the papers say – March 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – March 6

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 2:28 am
What the papers say – March 6 (PA)
What the papers say – March 6 (PA)

The papers on Sunday are led by an exchange of warnings between Vladimir Putin and the West.

The Observer and The Independent report the Russian president has told Western leaders that the sanctions imposed on his country were “akin to an act of war”.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph leads with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warning Putin not to “test” the UK.

It comes as The Sunday Times and Sunday Mirror say “merciless Putin” broke a temporary ceasefire when Russian forces shelled evacuees fleeing the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Sunday Express carries comments from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who calls the Ukraine crisis the “struggle of our generation”.

The Mail on Sunday reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a “six point plan” to defeat Mr Putin.

Sunday People leads with British dockers refusing to unload Russian oil from a tanker on Saturday.

And the Daily Star Sunday says US and UK spies have claimed Mr Putin is “dying of cancer”.

