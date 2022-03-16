What the papers say – March 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – March 16

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 2:41 am
What the papers say – March 16 (PA)
What the papers say – March 16 (PA)

The papers on Wednesday are led by a significant development in ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and The Independent report the Ukrainian leader has acknowledged his country “cannot enter” Nato, in a bid to bring an end to the war.

The story is also carried by the Daily Express, while The Guardian says it comes as Russian airstrikes continue to batter the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The Daily Mail leads with a report from the frontline in Kyiv, which has been described as a “city of fear and defiance”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the West has imposed a series of fresh sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions include a UK ban on the export of luxury items, according to Metro.

The i says fierce Ukrainian resistance is expected to force the Kremlin to change its invasion tactics to a “war of attrition”, which includes long-range bombing of cities and an expansion of military action into Ukraine’s west.

The Daily Mirror leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson flying to Saudi Arabia to request the nation boost its oil production.

The Daily Star says a lookalike of Mr Zelensky fled Kyiv with the help of lookalikes of Vladimir Putin and Kim-Jong Un.

And The Sun reports US billionaire Woody Johnson is launching an “eleventh-hour” bid to buy Chelsea FC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal