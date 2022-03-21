What the papers say – March 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What the papers say – March 21

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 4:42 am
What the papers say – March 21
What the papers say – March 21

The nation’s papers are led by Ukraine’s president alleging Russia is responsible for war crimes.

The Times, Metro and Financial Times report Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing war crimes that “will be remembered for centuries”, after Russian forces bombarded a school in Mariupol which was believed to be sheltering about 400 people.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been accused of “forcibly deporting” thousands of Ukrainians to Russia, according to The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian.

The i carries a striking image of a destroyed home in Ukraine, alongside the headline: “Our neighbours want us dead”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, The Sun and The Independent all lead with Wednesday’s mini-Budget, with Rishi Sunak expected to cut fuel duty in a bid to “stave off” a cost of living crisis.

The Daily Mirror reports P&O bosses have been given a until 5pm on Monday to explain their decision to fire 800 workers.

And the Daily Star says a leading cleric has branded novelty hot cross buns the “devil’s work”.

