Rare Queen Elizabeth II stool to be shown on Bargain Hunt coronation special

A rare Queen Elizabeth II stool and a ticket to her coronation in 1953 will be shown during an upcoming episode of Bargain Hunt.

Presenter Christina Trevanion will be challenging two teams of royal enthusiasts to buy antiques from fairs and shops using a strict budget and make a profit on their purchases at auction in the show’s coronation special.

The British auctioneer said: “It is an absolute honour to have been asked to present this special episode of Bargain Hunt to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

“I’m lucky to have been present at previous royal occasions including the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and Platinum Jubilee.”

“I am really looking forward to our new King’s coronation and the chance to celebrate another important historical event with our nation.”

Similar to previous shows, each team is given £300 to buy three items at Newark Antiques Fair in Coddington, Nottinghamshire, where they are accompanied by experts Raj Bisram and Roo Irvine.

When the shopping’s done, the items go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Lichfield.

Trevanion also visits a pottery for a look at some new commemorative ware and to try her hand at making a royal plate.

Bargain Hunt, which began in 2000 and has been hosted by David Dickinson and Tim Wonnacott, is one of several BBC programmes doing coronation specials.

EastEnders, Countryfile, Antiques Roadshow and Songs Of Praise are among the shows marking the King being crowned alongside the Queen Consort on Saturday.

Bargain Hunt Coronation special is on Friday May 5 at 12.15pm on BBC One.