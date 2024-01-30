Camilla jokes about effect on sight of writing tiny book for royal dolls’ house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla jokes about effect on sight of writing tiny book for royal dolls’ house

By Press Association
The Queen joked that writing a miniature book for the centenary celebrations of the world’s most famous dolls’ house affected her eyesight (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen has joked that writing a miniature book for the centenary celebrations of the world’s most famous dolls’ house affected her eyesight.

Camilla created a tiny manuscript for the library of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, as did some of the nation’s best-loved writers, from Sir Tom Stoppard and Dame Jacqueline Wilson to Sir Ben Okri and Alan Bennett.

The King’s consort stood by her husband’s side on Monday as he left hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate and a day later was all smiles during a Windsor Castle reception to thank those involved in the project.

Camilla poses with guests at a reception at Windsor Castle for authors, illustrators and binders involved in the new miniature library for Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House (Kirsty Wiggleswort/PA)

She praised the gathered writers, binders and illustrators for contributing to the “fantastic” initiative and told them: “As a child, seeing the dolls’ house for the first time, I was always fascinated by the books.

“The idea of actually seeing these important writers, actually seeing their writing, was huge excitement – thinking that was written by Conan Doyle, whoever.

“And I know the future generations are going to feel the same about all of you. They are going to look at these books and say ‘Goodness, how wonderful’. It’s wonderful to see Alan Bennett or Tom Stoppard, to see their writing.”

She made her guests laugh when she quipped: “I hope your eyesight hasn’t deteriorated that much – certainly mine did.”

Glenn Bartley, head of the Royal Bindery, shows the miniature book written by Camilla (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Bennett, Stoppard and Okri were among those attending, alongside many of the craftspeople who created the bindings for the books.

Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House was completed in 1924 for King George V’s consort as a gift from the nation after the First World War.

It features a library reflecting tastes from the 1920s, but the 20 new manuscripts update the collection with short stories, poetry collections, illustrated tales, plays, articles and recipes, many inspired by the dolls’ house or written specially for the occasion.

Already on the shelves of the dolls’ house are the miniature works of more than 170 of the early 20th century’s foremost authors, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Vita Sackville-West, AA Milne, Thomas Hardy and Aldous Huxley.

Some, such as Virginia Woolf and George Bernard Shaw, refused the request.

The Queen was given a guided tour of the scaled down home before the reception and marvelled at the tiny fixtures, fittings and furniture.

Camilla’s small book contained a foreword to the project, celebrating the new additions to the miniature library and she saw it bound for the first time during the reception when it was presented to her before going on display with the other new works.

The Queen says in her miniature manuscript: “These new books highlight the incredible richness of 21st century literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone.”

Author Dame Jacqueline Wilson wrote a story called The House Mouse about a mouse that squeezes into the doll’s house. She described the process as “nerve-wracking” but “enjoyable”.

Dame Jacqueline added: “My dad brought me here when I was about seven and I loved the dolls’ house. And the thing I liked the best, because I was a bookworm even then, were the tiny books.

“And to feel that now I’ve actually been asked to write a book that will be a part of that whole dolls’ house, is just magnificent.”