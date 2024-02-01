Drop in Radio 2 listeners after Ken Bruce exit looks to be easing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Drop in Radio 2 listeners after Ken Bruce exit looks to be easing

By Press Association
Radio presenter Ken Bruce (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Radio presenter Ken Bruce (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A sharp drop in listeners at BBC Radio 2 after Ken Bruce’s departure last year looks to be levelling off, figures suggest.

The station had an average weekly audience of 13.3 million people in October to December 2023, down 7% from 14.3 million a year earlier but a fall of just 1% on the previous three months.

Bruce left Radio 2 in March and took his PopMaster quiz with him after more than three decades hosting the mid-morning show.

The 72-year-old went on to join commercial station Greatest Hits Radio, which has seen a large jump in its average audience over the last 12 months, up 70% from 4.0 million to 6.8 million.

Former Radio 2 presenter Simon Mayo, host of the Greatest Hits Radio drivetime show, said he was “delighted” at the station’s success.

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Simon Mayo (Lia Toby/PA)

He added: “We’re hearing from more and more listeners who continue to find us on Greatest Hits Radio for Confessions, All-Request Friday and all the other fun stuff. What a very pleasant start to 2024.”

Vernon Kay has taken over Bruce’s slot at the BBC and has started his own music quiz and featured performances from the Radio 2 Piano Room.

The listening figures have been published by audience research body Rajar.

They also show that:

– Radio 4’s average audience was 9.1 million across the last three months of 2023, down from 9.3 million in the previous quarter and 10.1 million a year earlier, but higher than 9.0 million in April to June.

– Radio 5 Live had 5.2 million listeners in the final quarter of last year, down 6% on both the previous quarter and a year earlier, but higher than 5.0 million in April to June.

– Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show had an average weekly audience of 6.6 million in October-December, up 1% from 6.5 million in the previous quarter but down 8% from 7.1 million in the same period in 2022.

– Radio 4’s Today programme had 5.6 million listeners in the latest quarter, up 1% on the previous quarter but down 9% from 6.2 million a year earlier.

– GB News, Times Radio and TalkRadio had 430,000, 492,000 and 725,000 listeners respectively during the latest quarter.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, congratulated Kay on Radio 2’s listening figures and for inspiring “people up and down the country with his triumphant BBC Children In Need Ultra Ultra Marathon” to raise funds for the charity.