Harry and Meghan call for urgent change to protect children on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Harry and Meghan call for urgent change to protect children on social media

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for urgent change to child safety on social media, saying the “best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms”.

Harry and Meghan spoke out after the chief executives of Meta, TikTok, X and other social media giants gave evidence before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, in front of parents whose children suffered or died because of online harm.

In a statement on their Archewell website, the couple said the issue transcended division and party lines and this is “not the time to pass the buck of responsibility”.

Social Media
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testified before the US Senate Judiciary Committee (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Harry and Meghan, who have been outspoken critics of the way social media firms handle child safety, said: “We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing.

“Over the past few years we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space.

“This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing. The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms.”

They added: “As one of the fathers shared with us: ‘If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here’.

“This is not the time to pass the buck of responsibility. It’s the time to make necessary change at the source to keep our children safe.”

Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan issued a statement on online child safety (PA)

The statement was accompanied by a video of the couple at the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit, which focused on mental wellness in a digital age, in New York in October last year to mark World Mental Health Day.

They were seen speaking to and hugging parents who shared their experiences.

Meghan said: “When the car was first invented, there wasn’t a seatbelt. And what happened? People started to get hurt, people started to die. So you started to change the car.”

She added: “Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media. There was an entry point that’s positive in creating community, but we all just want to feel safe.”

The duke urged tech bosses to “stop sending children content you wouldn’t want your own children to see”.

“We need to get out of this idea that young kids, there’s something wrong with them. No, it’s the world that we’re allowing to be created around them,” he said.

Social Media
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg turns to address parents during the Senate Judiciary Committee (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“Please stop sending children content that you wouldn’t want your own children to see.”

The Archewell Foundation said it is working with families to provide a support network for those dealing with grief or those whose children have serious mental health conditions as a result of their exposure to harmful online content.

During the Congressional hearing on Wednesday, Republican senator Lindsey Graham told Mr Zuckerberg and other social media bosses: “I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands. You have a product that’s killing people.”

Mr Zuckerberg stood up at one point to address dozens of parents in the audience, some of whom held up pictures of teenagers who killed themselves following abuse on social media.

He told them: “I’m sorry for everything you have all been through.”

The Sussexes’ public statement comes at a time when the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales are all away from official engagements, as Charles recovers from treatment on an enlarged prostate and William cares for Kate as she recuperates from abdominal surgery.