What the papers say – February 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – February 2

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The Friday papers are dominated by the hunt for the suspect in the alkaline substance attack which left a girl and her mother with potentially life-changing injuries.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report the suspect, Abdul Ezedi, is understood to be a convicted sex offender who was twice denied asylum.

Meanwhile, The Sun says the injured mother screamed “I can’t see, I can’t see” after the attack.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering taking a penny off National Insurance in the Budget.

But millions of Britons face a “stealth tax” effect which will drag them into higher rates of income taxation, according to the i.

The Times and Financial Times both lead with the Bank of England keeping interest rates at 5.25%.

The Guardian reports the US has ordered strikes against an Iran-backed militia following an attack on an American base on Sunday.

The Daily Mirror carries a plea from Paul Gascoigne to Marcus Rashford, urging the Manchester United forward not to “make the same mistakes as me”. Rashford is reported to have gone out in Belfast last Thursday night until 3am, before reporting ill the following day and going on to miss Sunday’s FA Cup win at Newport.

The Independent carries the latest in its campaign to grant Afghan soldiers asylum in the UK.

Civil servants have been told rolling their eyes in a meeting at work could be classed as a microaggression, according to the Metro.

And the Daily Star says an Instagram fraudster is pretending to be Liverpool’s potential new manager Xabi Alonso.