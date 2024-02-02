Footage shows moment Brianna Ghey meets up with teenage killers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Footage shows moment Brianna Ghey meets up with teenage killers

By Press Association
A video clip released by police shows Brianna Ghey with her killers close to Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Footage shows the moment Brianna Ghey met up with her teenage killers moments before she was stabbed to death, while released images of notebooks show how the murder was planned.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 15 at the time, have been found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna.

A video clip released by police shows the three of them together close to Linear Park in Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year, moments before Brianna was knifed to death 28 times.

Brianna, who was wearing a white hoodie, walked alongside Jenkinson as Ratcliffe lingered to the right of them.

Later dashcam footage showed the murderous teenagers leaving the park together, having killed Brianna.

The moment Jenkinson was arrested has also been released by police, showing her crying and asking: “How come I’m a suspect? Is it because I was the last person to see her alive?”

Bodyworn worn video issued by police of the arrest of Scarlett Jenkinson (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

In separate bodycam video, Ratcliffe is seen kneeling on the floor as officers handcuffed him.

Ratcliffe held a blue ball as he was questioned by police days after the attack.

Photographs of Jenkinson’s notebooks, in which she sets out a detailed murder plan, have also been made public.

In one she writes: “Meet Eddie at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library bus stop. Wait until Brianna gets off bus then the three of us walk to Linear Park. Go to the pipes tunnel area.

“I say code word to Eddie. He stabs her in the back as I stab her in stomach.

“Eddie drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc.”

One of Scarlett Jenkinson’s handwritten notes (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

In others she has detailed notes on serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer, Harold Shipman, John Wayne Gacy and Richard Ramirez.

The pair were named for the first time on Friday.