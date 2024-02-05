Man jailed for smuggling migrants in ‘overcrowded and badly equipped’ yacht

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man jailed for smuggling migrants in ‘overcrowded and badly equipped’ yacht

By Press Association
A man who smuggled migrants in a yacht has been jailed (Home Office/PA)
A man who smuggled a group of migrants across the North Sea towards the UK in a “dangerously overcrowded and badly equipped” yacht has been jailed for more than two years, the Home Office said.

Eduard Mucaj spent two days at sea with 12 Albanian migrants, including an eight-year-old child, according to the government department.

The yacht was carrying more than three times its capacity and was fitted with a faulty engine.

Eduard Mucaj
“Eduard Mucaj piloted a dangerously overcrowded and badly equipped yacht across the North Sea from the Netherlands, despite having no safety equipment or navigational devices,” the Home Office said.

Mucaj, 51, was arrested for facilitating illegal entry to the UK and attempting to arrive in the UK himself without valid entry clearance.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and, at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Mucaj set sail from Den Oever in the Netherlands in the early hours of August 9 last year.

He was tracked by Dutch authorities who monitored the yacht’s movement as it sailed “erratically” towards Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Yacht below deck
The Dutch coastguard alerted the Home Office when Mucaj failed to respond to their attempts to make contact with the vessel, and the yacht was intercepted two days later by a Border Force patrol vessel as it entered UK territorial waters.

Border Force officers found a dozen migrants “crammed” below deck.

None of them had life jackets or harnesses, apart from Mucaj, who was seen at the helm wearing a life jacket, waterproofs and boots.

Two of the migrants on board had previously been handed deportation orders and were banned from entering the UK and have since been removed from the country, the Home Office said.

Minister for Illegal Migration, Michael Tomlinson, said: “Evil people smugglers will go to any length to profit from people seeking to reach our shores illegally.

“This shocking case saw lives recklessly endangered, with people crammed on board a death-trap with no regard for their safety or the law.

“I’d like to thank our officers and Dutch counterparts for their co-operation and hard work that has taken place to swiftly put this criminal behind bars.

“We are working relentlessly to stop the boats and ensure those responsible for dangerous smuggling attempts not only face the full weight of the law, but have their entire business model dismantled.”

Yacht
The Home Office’s criminal and financial investigation team worked with their Dutch counterparts to gather evidence for the case.

Chris Foster, deputy director of the Home Office team, said:  “People smugglers are going to increasingly extreme lengths to bring people into the UK illegally.

“Today’s sentence reflects the severity of this brazen smuggling attempt that spanned over 120 nautical miles of open seas.

“I want to thank my teams who work tirelessly to investigate those responsible for these crimes and ensure they are brought to justice.”