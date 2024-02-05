Northern Ireland’s political leaders extend well wishes to King on diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Northern Ireland’s political leaders extend well wishes to King on diagnosis

By Press Association
Buckingham Palace announced Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer (Hannah McKay/PA)
Buckingham Palace announced Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer (Hannah McKay/PA)

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have extended well wishes to the King following his cancer diagnosis.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly expressed hope he would have a speedy recovery.

Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a speedy recovery.”

DUP MLA Ms Little-Pengelly added: “I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment.

“I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”

Ms Little-Pengelly’s party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also extended his best wishes to the King.

“Sending His Majesty the King every good wish as he commences his treatment,” the DUP MP posted on X.

“We pray for a full and speedy recovery.”

Alliance Party leader and Stormont justice minister Naomi Long expressed hope that the King would soon be restored to full health.

“Thoughts with King Charles and the royal family, as they begin to come to terms with his cancer diagnosis,” she wrote on X.

“Wishing him all the very best for the journey ahead and I hope and trust that his treatment is successful and he is soon restored to full health.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said his party offered “heartfelt wishes” to the King after the “shocking news” of his diagnosis.

“This is unfortunately a reality many families, right across these islands, face day and daily,” he said.

“I know that people across Northern Ireland, and indeed the world, will be holding him and the royal family in their thoughts and prayers during this very worrying time for them all.

“As a nation we join together to wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and a return to full health.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he hoped the King made a full recovery.

“Very sorry to hear that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. It’s the kind of news that people and families dread getting,” he said.

“Thoughts are with him and his own family at what must be a difficult and distressing time. We hope he makes a full recovery.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said his party was saddened to learn of the diagnosis.

“We trust his treatment will be successful and that he will know a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

“His Majesty will be in the thoughts and prayers of many across Northern Ireland this evening.”

Church leaders have also extended their prayers to the King.

Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell said: “I was saddened to learn of the King’s diagnosis of cancer and ask that the King and his family should be remembered in public prayer and in our private devotions at what will be an anxious time for many people.

“The words ‘Long live the King’ are no empty formula or weary cliche, but are an expression of the heartfelt desire of many people across these islands and far beyond.”