Harry to fly to UK to be with the King after cancer news

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex is set to fly to the UK after his father’s cancer diagnosis (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke of Sussex is set to fly to the UK after his father’s cancer diagnosis (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duke of Sussex is to fly to London in the coming days to be with his father after the King’s shock cancer diagnosis.

A source close to Harry said the duke had spoken with Charles, who personally called both his sons to share news of the development.

Harry will clear his diary and travel from his home in California, with the move likely to raise concerns about the seriousness of the King’s condition.

Invictus Games 2014 – Day Two
Charles with his sons at the Invictus Games in 2014 (Yui Mok/PA)

“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days,” the source said.

The decision will also raise hopes of a reconciliation within the royal family.

Harry has a troubled relationship with his father, although they are still in contact, but his long-running rift with the Prince of Wales remains ongoing.

Charles, according to Harry, pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Sussex and Charles at Philip’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex wanted a half in-half out approach to royal life, but in the end quit as senior working royals amid the Megxit crisis in 2020.

In their primetime Oprah interview in 2021, they went on to accuse an unnamed royal – later claimed to be two royals – of making a racist comment about what skin colour their son Prince Archie would have before he was born.

Harry also said Charles stopped taking his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal.

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,” Harry told Winfrey.

Commonwealth Day 2020
The Sussexes, the Cambridges and Charles and Camilla at Harry and Meghan’s final official public engagement (Phil Harris/Daily MIrror/PA)

Allegations continued in the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir Spare – both released in the months that followed the late Queen’s death and at the start of Charles’s reign.

Harry claimed his brother William physically attacked him and that the King put his own interests above Harry’s, and was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales.

He also said Charles did not hug him when he told him his mother Diana, Princess of Wales had died, and that he believed the King was “never made” for single parenthood, but “to be fair, he tried”.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
Copies of the Duke of Sussex memoir Spare (James Manning/PA)

Harry also attacked the reputation of his stepmother the Queen, saying Camilla’s willingness to forge relationships with the British press made her “dangerous” and he criticised her attempts to rehabilitate her “image” at his cost, during a series of interviews to promote his book.

Harry was last seen alongside the royal family at the King’s coronation in May, but the trip was a whirlwind one with the duke leaving immediately after to return to the US on what was Archie’s fourth birthday.