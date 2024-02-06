William expected to cover some of King’s duties after Charles’ cancer news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William expected to cover some of King’s duties after Charles’ cancer news

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales is expected to carry out duties on behalf of his father (Chris Jackson/PA)
Heir to the throne the Prince of Wales is set to step up to carry out some duties on behalf of his father the King while Charles undergoes treatment for cancer.

William is returning to official engagements this week, with Kensington Palace making its own announcement just a few hours before Buckingham Palace shared the King’s diagnosis with the nation.

The confirmation of William’s return will be seen as an attempt to signal stability within the monarchy despite the difficult times facing the royals.

The prince, 41, is already dealing with his own immediate family’s health troubles, with the Princess of Wales in the early days of recovery after major abdominal surgery.

King reshuffles military appointments
William, Kate and the and Queen during the service for the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He stepped back temporarily from his royal role three weeks ago to juggle caring for his wife and their children following Kate’s operation.

No date has been set for the King’s return to full public duties and the princess is expected to be out of action and away from public duties until after Easter.

William, the Queen and the Princess Royal will be the key royals holding the fort, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

It is understood William is likely to undertake some duties on behalf of the King in addition to his own diary of engagements, and as a future king and the senior royal in the line of succession he would be expected to shoulder most of the responsibility.

But Charles – a known workaholic – will carry on behind the scenes dealing with his famous red boxes – which contain his state business and official papers.

The King will also hold his weekly audience with the PM and monthly Privy Council meetings, which can both be done remotely.

King Charles III’s 75th birthday
Charles with his eldest son William on the Madrisa ski slopes, above the Swiss village of Klosters (John Stillwell/PA)

The King and Queen were expected to visit Canada in May, and Australia, New Zealand and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October.

But Charles’s illness raises the prospect that William may have to deputise for the King, who is head of the Commonwealth, at CHOGM, just like Charles did for the late Queen in the past.

Other trips could be postponed depending on how the King’s health progresses.

Forthcoming events that could see William playing a key role include the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey at the start of March and the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June.

William will carry out an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday – which is one of his own regular duties – and also attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising evening gala in central London in his role as patron of the charity.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales invests former footballer Chris Kamara as a Member of the Order of the British Empire at Windsor Castle in March (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Charles called both his sons to inform them of his condition ahead of the public announcement, with the Duke of Sussex preparing to fly to the UK to be with his father despite their troubled relationship.

William, who is in regular contact with the King, is said to have grown closer to Charles in the wake of Harry’s controversial interviews, documentary and memoir, which saw him launch a flurry of allegations at his family.

It is not yet known whether William will meet his brother during his trip to London, with their long-running rift ongoing.