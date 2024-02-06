What the papers say – February 6

The King’s cancer diagnosis leads the nation’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Telegraph, the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Metro all report on the King’s diagnosis which was found during treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'King has cancer'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/hYD5cZjRNJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 5, 2024

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles diagnosed with cancer that was spotted during prostate op as he cancels all public duties https://t.co/NufBajF2Dt pic.twitter.com/CKCJzwJYuU — The Sun (@TheSun) February 5, 2024

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 KING HAS CANCER 🔴 Docs' discovery during surgery 🔴 Harry flying in to see his father#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/WABmoBuphf — Metro (@MetroUK) February 5, 2024

The Daily Express and the Guardian say King Charles has started treatment and will step down from public duties.

Tuesday's front page: King starts treatment for cancer#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vhqy4Bg6gZ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 5, 2024

GUARDIAN: King Charles diagnosed with cancer, palace says #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/95BZRXkg7S — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 5, 2024

The Daily Star leads with a photo of the King and reports the Duke of Sussex will fly home after the news.

The Independent runs with Buckingham Palace’s “shock announcement”.

The Daily Mail says “Charles is so grateful they caught it early”.

The Times reports that King Charles is “wholly positive” despite the diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales will increase royal duties in the wake of the diagnosis, according to the i.

And, in other news, the Financial Times leads with a story on a US private equity dividend boost by “piling on debt” to ease borrowing costs.