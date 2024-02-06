Volunteers needed to become ‘seal sitters’ and keep an eye on young seal pups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteers needed to become ‘seal sitters’ and keep an eye on young seal pups

By Press Association
The volunteers will be known as seal sitters to observe the Atlantic grey seals (David Lovelady)
Volunteers are needed to become “seal sitters” and keep an eye on the animals as part of “invaluable” marine conservation work.

The Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), located on the Isle of Man, is calling for volunteers to observe and monitor young Atlantic grey seals and to put up signage educating people about the animals.

The seal sitters are needed at beaches across the island to observe the pups after an increase in young seals in the area because of recent pupping.

Volunteers are needed to watch young seal pups on the Isle of Man for conservation work (Dr Lara Howe)

Young seals will haul onto beaches if sea conditions are rough or if they want to digest food, according to WMT.

Dr Lara Howe, marine officer at MWT, said the work of volunteer seal sitters is “invaluable” for the conservation charity.

She said: “At this time of year, we see an influx of seal pups resting on busy beaches in order to escape the bad weather and winds.

“The work of our volunteer seal sitters is invaluable and a huge help in looking after the animals, making sure they aren’t injured or in danger and contributing to the very necessary marine conservation work of MWT.”

Seal sitters are needed also to ensure dogs or beachgoers do not disturb the seals or cause them to enter the water prematurely.

The volunteers will be needed at beaches on the Isle of Man to watch the seals and educate beachgoers about the animals (David Lovelady)

Shift patterns will depend on the risk of disturbance to the animals, but volunteers may only observe seals for short periods of time or up to several hours.

The MWT is also seeking volunteers to record marine mammal strandings, which involve taking measurements and photos of dead animals including dolphins and sharks which wash up on shores.

The data will be collected as part of the Zoological Society of London’s Cetcean Strandings Investigation which aims to look into the causes of death, disease, contaminants and reproductive patterns of marine mammals across the British Isles.

Seal sitters and strandings volunteers will be give necessary training by Ms Howe to carry out their duties.