Ex-footballer Ellen White sends ‘best wishes’ to King at investiture ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ex-footballer Ellen White sends ‘best wishes’ to King at investiture ceremony

By Press Association
Ellen White was made an MBE at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ellen White was made an MBE at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former England footballer Ellen White has sent her “best wishes” to the King, following his recent cancer diagnosis, when speaking with the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony.

William, who is president of the Football Association, made the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to the sport at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

White has met the prince a few times and said William put her at ease during their conversation at the ceremony.

Ellen White and Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle
Ellen White has met the Prince of Wales a few times (Yui Mok/PA)

She said to the PA news agency about the conversation: “I sent my best wishes to the King.

“I just think, you know, it must be a difficult time for the family.”

The ex-footballer, who scored 52 goals in 113 England appearances, said she felt “very proud” to be made an MBE, and it was extra special to receive the honour from William, “who has been a huge supporter of women’s football”.

The striker hung up her boots in August 2022 after admitting her football “dreams came true” in winning Euro 2022.

She told PA she is “loving every minute” of retirement and enjoying the “precious moments”.

“I feel like it was the right time for me,” White said.

“I’m really content and really enjoying what I’m doing now in broadcasting and working for the BBC and spending time with my family and my little daughter as well.”

Ellen White on football pitch
Ellen White celebrating with her medal following the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)

She said people have been “amazing” since she had her baby – now nine months old.

“Just helping me balance family and work life, really,” White told PA.

“Breastfeeding my baby, they’ve been amazing. She comes everywhere with me.

“I think it’s just the support of that work-life mum-life balance. They’ve gone really kind of above and beyond for me and my family.

“So I’m really thankful for that, that I can still work and be a mum at the same time.”

She said football is still “100%” part of her life, adding: “I really want to still be a part of women’s football and help it grow and still support grass roots right up until the international level as well.”