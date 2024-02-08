Events to mark 50th anniversary of UK’s worst single trawler tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Events to mark 50th anniversary of UK’s worst single trawler tragedy

By Press Association
The Gaul sank in 1974 (PA)
Events are being held across Hull to mark the 50th anniversary of the loss of the Gaul, which is said to be the UK’s worst ever single trawler tragedy.

The Gaul sunk off the coast of Norway on the night of February 8 1974 with the loss of 36 lives.

Thirty of the crew came from Hull.

The tragedy has always been surrounded in controversy but a 2004 inquiry rejected theories that the vessel was deliberately sunk by the Soviet Union or pulled down by a submarine.

After its publication, many families of the victims dismissed the report by the Wreck Commissioner which concluded the ship sank in heavy storms after the offal chutes were seized open.

Commemoration events will begin on Thursday with a memorial which will feature the ringing of the Gaul Bell, which was recovered from the wreck, outside the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, before a minute’s silence.

Relatives of the crew will then join the the Lord Mayor and Admiral of the Humber, Kalvin Neal, at a reception at the Guildhall. A service will take place at Hull Minster on Sunday.

The tragedy will also be commemorated at sporting events in Hull in the coming days.

These will start at Hull City’s match against Swansea City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, including the unveiling of a new mural from artist Andy Pea.

They will continue at the first Hull Derby of the season, when Hull FC face Hull KR in the opening game of the new Super League campaign at the MKM Stadium on Thursday February 15.

Mr Neal said: “The sinking of the Gaul was regarded as the worst ever single trawler tragedy at the time it happened.

“For those who have never been to sea, it is hard to imagine the horrors those men went through.

“Fifty years on, our thoughts are with those men and the families they left behind.”