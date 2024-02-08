Events to mark 50th anniversary of UK’s worst single trawler tragedy

Events are being held across Hull to mark the 50th anniversary of the loss of the Gaul, which is said to be the UK’s worst ever single trawler tragedy.

The Gaul sunk off the coast of Norway on the night of February 8 1974 with the loss of 36 lives.

Thirty of the crew came from Hull.

The tragedy has always been surrounded in controversy but a 2004 inquiry rejected theories that the vessel was deliberately sunk by the Soviet Union or pulled down by a submarine.

After its publication, many families of the victims dismissed the report by the Wreck Commissioner which concluded the ship sank in heavy storms after the offal chutes were seized open.

Commemoration events will begin on Thursday with a memorial which will feature the ringing of the Gaul Bell, which was recovered from the wreck, outside the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, before a minute’s silence.

Relatives of the crew will then join the the Lord Mayor and Admiral of the Humber, Kalvin Neal, at a reception at the Guildhall. A service will take place at Hull Minster on Sunday.

The @HullLordMayor will attend a number of events to remember those lost at sea in the Gaul trawler tragedy. The Gaul sunk off the coast of Norway in storm conditions in February 1974.https://t.co/HQyLiVkdMz — Hull City Council (@Hullccnews) February 6, 2024

The tragedy will also be commemorated at sporting events in Hull in the coming days.

These will start at Hull City’s match against Swansea City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, including the unveiling of a new mural from artist Andy Pea.

They will continue at the first Hull Derby of the season, when Hull FC face Hull KR in the opening game of the new Super League campaign at the MKM Stadium on Thursday February 15.

Mr Neal said: “The sinking of the Gaul was regarded as the worst ever single trawler tragedy at the time it happened.

“For those who have never been to sea, it is hard to imagine the horrors those men went through.

“Fifty years on, our thoughts are with those men and the families they left behind.”