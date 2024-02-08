Playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah to step down as Young Vic artistic director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah to step down as Young Vic artistic director

By Press Association
Kwame Kwei-Armah is stepping down as artistic director of the Young Vic theatre after six years in the role (David Parry/PA)
Playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah has announced he is stepping down as artistic director of the Young Vic theatre after six years in the role.

The 56-year-old star of stage and screen became the first African-Caribbean director to lead a major British theatre when he took over from playwright David Lan in February 2018.

During his tenure, he has produced 40 shows with the central London theatre and has been an advocate for increasing diversity within the industry and for protecting the arts during the pandemic.

Announcing his departure, Kwei-Armah said: “It’s been the honour of a lifetime to lead the Young Vic, and I have been served magnificently by the team at the Arts Council, the board and all of my colleagues.

“I step down knowing that our team and artists are representative of London and that we have continued the theatre’s incredible contribution to this industry and our community.”

Kwame Kwei-Armah has been artistic director of the Young Vic for six years (India Mae Alby/Young Vic/PA)

Glenn Earle, chairman of the theatre’s board, hailed Kwei-Armah as an “exceptional artist and inspirational leader”.

“Kwame has led the Young Vic during one of the most challenging periods for the theatre sector in living memory and has done so with great skill, courage and clarity of vision,” he said.

Kwei-Armah’s works as a playwright include One Love, Elmina’s Kitchen, Fix Up, Statement Of Regret, and Seize The Day.

