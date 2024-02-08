In Pictures: Ploughs and sledges out in force as snow sweeps the country

Schools closed and ploughs were clearing streets as snow and wind brought parts of the UK to a standstill on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow was forecast in areas of England and Wales and a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings was in force across the four nations.

People carry sledges up a hill in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)

A snowplough clears a pavement in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)

A person walks their dog in the morning snow in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Snow falls in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Schools closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption was expected throughout the day.

Children in Buxton are pulled on sledges as parts of the UK woke up to snow showers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sheep walk through snow on the Glenshane Pass in the Sperrin Mountains of County Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)

A man attempts to clear his car windscreen in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)

A snow-covered statue of William Cavendish in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Canada geese land in a snow-covered park in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)

The UK Health Security Agency activated a cold health alert for the Midlands and north of England, warning of the impacts on health and social care.

A snowy Knaresborough, in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Canada goose waits for the snow to pass in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)

Snow in Worrall in South Yorkshire as drivers were warned about the conditions (Dave Higgens/PA)

A gritter on the Glenshane Pass in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)