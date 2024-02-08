In Pictures: Ploughs and sledges out in force as snow sweeps the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Ploughs and sledges out in force as snow sweeps the country

By Press Association
The snow did not deter one hardy runner in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The snow did not deter one hardy runner in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Schools closed and ploughs were clearing streets as snow and wind brought parts of the UK to a standstill on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow was forecast in areas of England and Wales and a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings was in force across the four nations.

Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
People carry sledges up a hill in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A snowplough clears a pavement in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A person walks their dog in the morning snow in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Snow falls in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Schools closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption was expected throughout the day.

Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Children in Buxton are pulled on sledges as parts of the UK woke up to snow showers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Sheep walk through snow on the Glenshane Pass in the Sperrin Mountains of County Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A man attempts to clear his car windscreen in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A snow-covered statue of William Cavendish in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Canada geese land in a snow-covered park in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)

The UK Health Security Agency activated a cold health alert for the Midlands and north of England, warning of the impacts on health and social care.

Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A snowy Knaresborough, in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A Canada goose waits for the snow to pass in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Snow in Worrall in South Yorkshire as drivers were warned about the conditions (Dave Higgens/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A gritter on the Glenshane Pass in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Snow in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire (Alison Green/X/PA)

More from the Press and Journal