Icy weather in Northern Ireland threatens to disrupt travel

A band of rain, sleet and snow is threatening to disrupt travel in parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday and into Friday morning.

Sub-zero weather conditions are affecting parts of the UK this week, with dozens of schools closed in northern England and north Wales, and travel disruption expected throughout the day.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast in parts of England and Wales on Thursday as amber weather warnings have been issued by forecasters.

(PA Graphics)

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place across Northern Ireland from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

The Met Office said there was a small chance of travel delays on roads and railways, and icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning had also been issued for Co Donegal, valid from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday.

Met Eireann is forecasting that sleet and snow could lead to accumulations in some areas, with the most significant amounts on higher ground.

This could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and ice on untreated surfaces.

Overnight, the coldest temperatures will be in the northern half of the island, with the lowest between zero and five degrees, and five to seven degrees in the south.